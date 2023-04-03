LANCASTER — The building at 44236 10th Street West has been a supermarket, an international mall and empty over the years.
The building now represents hope to high school students as the new home to iLEAD Empower Generations charter school.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 2:33 pm
The tuition-free public charter serves learners in ninth through 12th grade through an independent study program geared toward pregnant and parenting teens.
iLEAD charter officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday afternoon for the school. Representatives from the offices of state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce presented certificates to School Director Malaka Donovan in honor of the occasion.
“We celebrate and foster learners’ individuality and support them in discovering their highest potential that best suits their needs,” Donovan said.
The new facility has a kitchen, a music room and a salon for what will be a cosmetology program in the future. School officials hope to add more walls to expand the programs.
Senior Onnisty Fuller joined Empower as a sophomore. She brought her three-month old daughter, Gray’Cee Mae, to the ceremony.
“This school has changed me in more ways I could possibly even explain,” Fuller said. “From my friends to the workshops to the teachers even. Empower Generations is a diverse place that fits all learners. They have helped me become a better parent academically.”
The charter school was first authorized by the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District in 2016. The charter school launched Aug. 1, 2016, with three students, two babies and one on the way.
“We’ve got close to 100 learners now,” Matthew Watson, director of New Development for iLEAD said.
The charter school outgrew its former location on Division Street.
“Our growth has kind of plateaued because we didn’t have the space to take everyone,” Watson said. “This has been a longtime coming; it took about two years to get this space open and now we’re just looking forward to meeting the need in the community.”
The new facility can accommodate up to 250 students, or learners as they are called in the iLEAD community. Learners are on campus two to three days per week. Students can bring their children.
