LANCASTER — Empower Generations Innovation Studios charter school held its first “pop-up” closet Friday afternoon.
Tables piled high with clothes, shoes, children’s toys and baby items donated by the community for the community. The pop-up closet was open to anyone in the community.
Invitations went out to Penny Lane Centers and other service providers.
Lancaster resident Cesar Navarro and his wife Carolina browsed through the baby clothes. The couple are expecting their third child in October.
“We have a little bit of stuff,” Cesar said, adding they were referred to the event through Penny Lane.
Student Ashley Daly browsed through the clothes on one table looking for “something cute” for herself, her sister, and her nephew, she said.
Daly, who does not have any children, said the charter school has helped her a lot.
The public charter school, at 43301 Division St., serves pregnant and parenting teens and at-promise youth in seventh through 12th grade. The charter school offers flexible schedules and babies and toddlers are welcome. The school serves fewer than 100 students.
“This week was our first week coming back as a hybrid. Our learners had the option to stay at home or they come to campus twice a week from eight o’clock to 11:30,” office manager/registrar Shantoria Jones said.
Stephanie Vasquez, who does community outreach for the charter school, said the next event will be a community baby shower in May.
