PALMDALE — Palmdale Academy Charter School will get a state-of-the-art $5 million track and field expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Palmdale School District administrators and trustees, school administrators and other dignitaries conducted a groundbreaking ceremony, Friday afternoon, on the southern end of the campus, at 3838 East Ave. R.
The ceremony featured the first public performance by the school’s orchestra, Principal Kathya Arriaran Buono said. The charter school’s drumline also performed.
“I really want to thank our school Board members for having the vision, for having the ability to set aside money for this particular project because it will benefit not just PACS, but it will benefit all the schools in the school district,” Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said.
The charter school will get the same type of track that is being installed on University of California and California State University campuses. The track and field will be paid for with bond funds.
“It’s really world-class and it’s being designed to CIF standards,” Jaime Ortiz, CEO of High Performing Learning Environments, the District’s partner in the project, said.
The artificial grass field will be installed by the same manufacturer that installed the field at 13 Major League Soccer stadiums across the United States and the Los Angeles Football Club stadium; it is also the same manufacturer that installed the field at the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers practice facilities.
“We’re just really proud of the world-class field that’s going to be here in the very near future,” Ortiz said. He added the artificial field surface contributes to an estimated 45% fewer injuries than a traditional field.
Palmdale Academy Charter School, a dependent charter of the Palmdale School District, opened with 300 freshmen last August.
“All I want everybody to know that Palmdale is shining because Palmdale School District is always on the move,” Board of Trustees President Simone Zulu Diol said. “Everything that is great for Palmdale School District is excellent for the City of Palmdale.”
The District purchased the never-opened campus in 2020 for $20.5 million. The campus was set to become the new home of the now-closed The Guidance Charter School.
The property includes a 32-acre back lot. The District plans to build a professional learning center on the property. The second phase of the track and field project will include permanent restrooms and a concession stand.
“This is really a dream come true for us because we have been looking forward to planning the track and ensuring that we have a place for our students to exercise, to compete, whether it’s soccer, whether it’s track, cross country, all of the different sports,” Maldonado said.
Students — the school mascot is the Jaguars — currently play soccer on a dirt field.
Christine Ward, representing Congressman Mike Garcia, presented a certificate to Arriaran Buono in honor of groundbreaking.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, a former Palmdale School District trustee, did as well.
“Very proud of what’s happening here at Palmdale Academy Charter School,” Lackey said.
Lackey added the school’s music program and the future track and field are powerful motivators for students.
“Everything that’s happening here is a blessing to the kids here in the Palmdale School District because the innovation that they have going on at this charter school is high performance,” Mark Maldonado of the Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
