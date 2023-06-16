VENTURA — Ten passengers and four crew members were rescued from a sinking vessel off the coast of Southern California early Thursday, the Coast Guard said.
The captain of the charter vessel Sea Jay reported around 2:30 a.m. that the boat struck a rock and was taking on water near Santa Cruz Island, a Coast Guard statement said.
