Western Wildfires

Homes and vehicle destroyed by the Mill Fire line a street, Saturday, in Weed, Calif. About 100 homes and other buildings were destroyed, fire officials said.

 Associated Press

WEED, Calif. — Her home destroyed, dog missing, and 10-year relationship with her boyfriend recently ended — all Naomi Vogelsang could do, on Saturday, was sit outside of a Northern California wildfire evacuation center with $20 in her pocket, waiting for a ride to the casino.

“It can’t be any worse,” she said.

