NEENACH — A woman was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, after she allegedly charged at them with a knife, a report from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said, Wednesday.
The shooting occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m., Tuesday, in the 25300 block of Abacus Avenue, near 255th Street West. The area is about 25 miles west of Lancaster and is served by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies were called to the location regarding a call for a family disturbance with a possibly mentally ill individual, according to the report.
When they arrived, they encountered the unidentified woman, who was armed with a knife. At some point during the interaction, she charged at the deputies with the knife and a deputy shot her, the report said.
Deputies and fire personnel rendered medical aid to the suspect; however, she was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by sheriff’s homicide investigators.
No deputies or other people were injured in the incident.
No additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
