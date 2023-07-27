Los Angeles Gangs Arrests

United States Attorney Martin Estrada (at podium) is joined by federal and local law enforcement officials Wednesday outside the El Monte Police Department to announce the arrests of violent street gang members involved in shootings and a wide array of criminal activity.

 Associated Press

EL MONTE — Federal and local law enforcement agencies carried out a series of raids Wednesday targeting a San Gabriel Valley gang as part of an investigation that began when a member of the gang killed a pair of El Monte police officers in 2022.

Officers Joseph Santana and Michael Paredes responded to a report of a stabbing on June 14, 2022, at the Siesta Inn, where Justin Flores was found holed up with his wife. The officers rescued the woman, but were subsequently shot to death by Flores, who later fatally shot himself in the head.

