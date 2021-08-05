PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is getting some added insurance against service disruptions with the addition of Tesla batteries to keep some vital components of its system running in the event of a power outage.
The batteries have been installed at two water boosters. These will allow them to keep water flowing to a couple hundred customers during an emergency loss of electrical power, specifically in case of public safety power shutoffs, when Southern California Edison purposefully cuts power in areas where the potential for downed power lines poses an imminent wildfire threat.
The batteries will automatically turn on when the regular power goes off, allowing for uninterrupted function. When regular power returns, the batteries will recharge, ready for the next emergency.
“We are very pleased that the Tesla batteries are in place,” PWD Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said in a release regarding the project. “This will alleviate some of the concerns customers may have about power outages affecting their ability to get water. We are always looking for new technology to prepare for these power outages that are becoming more common.”
Tesla is scheduled to manage the batteries for five years, he said.
The batteries’ cost is covered by a $1.5 million grant through the California Public Utilities Commission’s Self- Generation Incentive Program. The only cost to the District was in the manpower required to install them, PWD spokeswoman Judy Shay said.
“These batteries provide backup power at no cost to us,” PWD Board President Gloria Dizmang said. “It offsets some of our capital costs and, in turn, saves our ratepayers money. It is important that we continue to actively participate in renewable energy so that we can run more efficiently.”
One battery backup was installed at the District’s underground booster at El Camino Drive and Lakeview Drive, and the second at the Well 5 booster at Barrel Springs Road.
They cost $628,000 and $884,000, respectively.
The grants were awarded based on locations that are prone to fires and classified as a disadvantaged community.
A third, more powerful battery backup is expected to be installed in the coming months at the District’s booster site at 45th Street East.
The District has not been subject to any public safety power shutoffs yet this year, Shay said, but given the dry, hot weather, they remain a possibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.