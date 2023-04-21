SANTA FE, N.M. — Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust,” Baldwin’s attorneys said Thursday.
“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.
Heather Brewer, a spokeswoman for the Santa Fe district attorney’s office, declined to comment on the status of the charges against Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed when reached by telephone Thursday.
That left it unclear whether charges against Baldwin could be refiled later, and whether prosecutors will continue to pursue an involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed.
“This is very different from what the original prosecutor said,” noted John Day, a Santa Fe-based criminal defense attorney, highlighting the arrival of a new prosecution team on the “Rust” case in late March.
“It does raise the question of initially the Santa Fe district attorney saying we’re holding Alec Baldwin responsible in part because of the role as CEO of the production and (that) it was a very sloppy production. Does this mean that the new prosecutors have a different point of view?”
When word of the dismissal came, Baldwin was at Yellowstone Film Ranch on the set of a rebooted “Rust” production. Preparations for filming were underway Thursday at its new location in Montana, 18 months after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins shut it down, a representative for Rust Movie Productions said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.