PALMDALE — Palmdale School District will spend an additional $35,386 for landscaping services at Chaparral Prep Academy.
The District spent an estimated $12.99 million to modernize the 33 year-old campus, at Avenue R-4 and 50th Street East. Chaparral’s transformation was completed last October. The campus was closed for a year for the renovation project, which included new landscaping, a new playground and a new running track.
However, additional landscaping maintenance was identified after the school was occupied, according to a staff report.
Palmdale trustees at the Sept. 7 meeting unanimously approved an amendment to the field contract for services with Agro-Tech Landscape Construction Inc. of Quartz Hill for labor and materials for aerate and fertilize the field, demo planter areas, add plants, and three-month maintenance period, according to the report.
The amendment brings the original contract amount to $55,709, up from $20,323. The project is funded by Measure DD and Measure PSD bond funds.
Chaparral’s makeover, completed by consultant High Performing Learning Environments, included a redesigned main building with innovative learning suites and studios. The studios are transparent learning environments with sliding glass doors and collapsible walls to further collaboration with students and teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.