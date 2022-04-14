CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved changes to the Municipal Code to ease the requirements for projects in the city’s industrial areas, in order to remove roadblocks to much-needed business development.
The decision, on Tuesday, caps months of efforts and meetings with the Planning Commission, a working group of developers, the Council and staff.
The changes to the city’s industrial design standards affect the improvements required by developments and the timing of those improvements, Interim City Planning Director Paul Junker said.
These improvements include such items as paving roads; installing curbs, gutters and sidewalks; and streetlights.
Developers have said these requirements, in the rural, undeveloped industrial areas where they are locating, are unnecessary and expensive obstacles to completing projects.
The changes include dropping requirements for connecting to water and sewer service, underground drainage and curbs, gutters and sidewalks for projects that are more than 200 feet from such services or a paved road.
This is a reduction of the 1,000 feet that was in the recommendation to the Council that had been set by the Planning Commission. An earlier draft of the standards, discussed at a joint Planning Commission-City Council meeting, last month, used the 200-foot rule.
The working group of developers disagreed with the Commission’s change, Junker said, as did several people who spoke on the subject during the meeting.
Developer D.J. Twohig said the 1,000-foot rule amounted to a moratorium on development in the industrial areas.
Council members Kelly Kulikoff and Jim Creighton also spoke in favor of reverting to the 200-foot standard, with Creighton noting the 1,000-foot rule is equal to more than three football fields long. “That’s a long way,” he said.
If such improvements are required, they do not need to be completed until the time of development; existing standards call for some improvements to be completed at the tentative tract map phase.
In terms of requirements to pave roads, the new standards will require installing all-weather surfaces from the frontage of the project to the nearest paved road, to be completed at occupancy. The all-weather surfaces will include 24-inch shoulders.
This is a lesser cost burden than the existing requirements for fully paving half the roadway, Junker said.
Under the new standards, developers with Southern California Edison service will install streetlights to the existing standards. If no such electrical power exists, the developer must install a light at the driveway and connection to the road.
“We think that this is going to be the most common situation given that Edison is not widely available in the industrial area,” Junker said of the standard during an earlier discussion.
The new design standards do not apply to the areas fronting California City Boulevard, the main entry to the city from the west. Given concerns regarding access from this busy thoroughfare, the existing design standards will remain for that area, Junker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.