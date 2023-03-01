You may have noticed that your Tuesday comics page looked a bit different. Because of increasing costs, we have reduced the number of comic strips that we are running on a daily basis.
We will also discontinue running the “Dilbert” comic strip on the daily business page and on Sunday.
The other Sunday comics will not be reduced and you will continue to receive four pages of comic strips in the weekend edition.
If one of your favorite strips has been cut and you’d like to see it printed again, let us know by sending an email to editor@avpress.com or calling 661-273-2700.
This does not apply to “Dilbert,” however. We are permanently discontinuing that comic strip.
maybe the subscribers should have voted..?
Deflocked, Pickles, and Real Life ..... should have been kept, instead of dry newer stuff that isn't that funny (IMHO).
Yeah.... Dilbert was...semi funny ...at best.
