You may have noticed that your Tuesday comics page looked a bit different. Because of increasing costs, we have reduced the number of comic strips that we are running on a daily basis.

We will also discontinue running the “Dilbert” comic strip on the daily business page and on Sunday.

Tags

(3) comments

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

maybe the subscribers should have voted..?

Add Reply
Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Deflocked, Pickles, and Real Life ..... should have been kept, instead of dry newer stuff that isn't that funny (IMHO).

Add Reply
Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Yeah.... Dilbert was...semi funny ...at best.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.