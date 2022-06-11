PALMDALE — Changes to how some sections of the Rancho Vista area in west Palmdale may be developed in the future were approved by the Palmdale Planning Commission, Thursday.
The changes were approved on a 4-0 vote, with Commissioner Dean Henderson absent.
The variance involves the Rancho Vista Specific Plan, which dictates the land use designations for approximately 1,300 acres, bounded generally by West Avenue N-8 to the north, 55th Street West to the west, the California Aqueduct to the south and 30th Street West to the east.
The Commission’s approval changed the densities allowed in certain sections, shifting population and residential types while maintaining the same number of units allowed overall at 5,268, according to the staff report. The number of currently undeveloped units stands at 1,641.
The decision changed 11 acres at the southwest corner of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenida Vista Verde from commercial to urban village residential, which allows for single-family attached or detached homes, condominiums and townhomes.
Similarly, approximately 34 acres to the west of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Tilbury Drive are changed from urban residential to urban village residential.
A residential overlay was added to an area already zoned for commercial businesses, near Rancho Vista Boulevard and Town Center Drive. This overlay replaces a zoning for high-density residential.
The land-use designations allow for some flexibility in terms of density and types of housing, whether attached or detached, single-family or multi-family. These include options for condominiums and townhomes.
Changes to the Rancho Vista Specific Plan also clarify development standards for many of the land use designations within it.
The changes to the Specific Plan are compatible with the surrounding areas and maintains the primarily residential and neighborhood commercial uses, Associate Planner Jasmine Alvarado said in presenting the proposal to the Commission.
No specific developments were proposed for the areas modified with this request. Any future developments proposed for these areas will have to proceed through the regular approval process.
R.Y. Properties requested the changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.