LAKE HUGHES — The Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District Board of Education held a public hearing, on Tuesday, to collect feedback from residents on the two draft by-trustee area maps as the District transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system.
Resident Laurel Garcia asked why the rural district was making the change.
“This is part of a trend that’s happening across the whole state,” consultant Douglas Johnson of National Demographics Corp. said.
Johnson created the draft “green” and “purple” maps following two “pre-map” public hearings held, last October.
“Hundreds of school districts, cities, hospital districts, every kind of special district you can imagine have been switching from ‘at large’ elections … to ‘by district’ elections,” Johnson said.
Under the current “at large” election system, every registered voter who lives within the District’s boundaries can vote for any candidate. If two seats are open, everyone votes for two candidates; if three seats are open, everyone votes for three.
Under the by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area.
“Your vote would carry more weight in that one election, but you’d just be voting in that one, not for all five,” Johnson said.
Board President Jim Wall said the Board’s goal is to be in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.
The law makes it easier for minority groups in California to prove that their votes are being diluted in “at-large” elections.
“The law makes it really, really easy for a plaintiff to come along and sue a jurisdiction and so they have, everywhere from Palmdale to Santa Monica and all over,” Johnson said. “Lawyers have been coming in and they send a letter. Under state law, they actually get money just for sending a letter to the jurisdiction.”
The lawyers can sue jurisdictions that do not switch right away. The costs can range from the hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of dollars.
“The City of Santa Monica has spent about $10 million so far as it tries to fight the challenge,” Johnson said.
Johnson added: “By acting on your own, the District is protecting itself from that financial hit as soon you get a letter.”
Johnson created two draft map options — a green map and a purple map — that are similar due to limitations from the rural District’s boundaries.
“One of the challenges in a small and largely rural jurisdiction such as this one is that we get a couple of neighborhoods where there’s a relatively dense packing of people and these small census blocks that we can use to draw the lines,” Johnson said.
Each Board member is in his or her own trustee area. The District’s total population is 3,363 people, of whom 2,654 are eligible to vote. Each trustee area will have between 646 and 688 people.
The terms of trustees Melanie Dohn, Ann Silva and Lola Skelton expire in December.
The final maps are expected to be adopted at the Feb. 8 meeting. The final maps must be adopted by March 1 in order to be used for the Nov. 8 election.
