EDWARDS AFB — A different-looking airplane, one with very long, thin wings supported by braces, will one day take to the skies from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in an effort to demonstrate the means of making airliners more efficient, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution.
NASA officials announced, on Wednesday, an agreement with Boeing to develop the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator, a full-scale experimental aircraft that will prove out technologies for the next generation of single-aisle airliners, ready in the 2030s, that will produce fewer emissions.
“Most of you all think of NASA as a space agency, as an aviation agency,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said, referring to the many ways the agency studies climate, as well as developing means to reduce humanity’s carbon footprint. “It’s also a climate agency.”
The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator is one of several projects underway at NASA to reduce aviation’s impact on the environment.
“Aviation is one of the most difficult industries to decarbonize,” NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy said. “We know we can lower the emissions that all those flights produce, especially on the workhorse planes, which most of us usually fly.”
Single-aisle airliners — such as the Boeing 737 common among many airlines — account for about half the aviation emissions worldwide and therefore is the target for NASA’s endeavors.
Boeing estimates that the demand for this size of single-aisle airplane will increase by 40,000 planes, from 2035 and 2050, Nelson said.
“In just a few years, this project aims to revolutionize the kind of aircraft the public uses most frequently when they take to the skies,” he said.
Boeing’s proposal is distinguished by its Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept. The aircraft’s long and thin wing — which has less drag than traditional wings — is held in place from beneath by angled supports. Similar to the biplanes of old, this truss also provides lift for the aircraft.
“That is a revolutionary design,” Nelson said.
The design provides greater efficiency and, when coupled with improved engines and other technologies, is intended to cut fuel use by 30%, he said.
The high-wing design frees up space beneath for new engines, as well.
The aircraft is scheduled to fly, in 2028, from Armstrong, the agency’s primary flight test facility.
“Flight demonstration is absolutely critical” to validating the configuration, Bob Pearce, NASA associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, said.
NASA is contributing $425 million to the project over seven years through a Funded Space Act Agreement. The remainder of the project, estimated to be $725 million, is funded by Boeing and its partners.
“We’re going to be making history together,” Boeing Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron said. “The technologies demonstrated and tested as part of the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator program, or SFD, could shape future generations of single-aisle airplanes.”
