NASA sustainable plane

NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator is a full-scale, experimental airplane to prove out technologies for future airliners that are more efficient, use less fuel and therefore produce fewer emissions. Developed with Boeing, it will fly from NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, with the first flight expected, in 2028.

 Illustration courtesy of NASA

EDWARDS AFB — A different-looking airplane, one with very long, thin wings supported by braces, will one day take to the skies from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base in an effort to demonstrate the means of making airliners more efficient, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution.

NASA officials announced, on Wednesday, an agreement with Boeing to develop the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator, a full-scale experimental aircraft that will prove out technologies for the next generation of single-aisle airliners, ready in the 2030s, that will produce fewer emissions.

