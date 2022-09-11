Big changes are coming to the Antelope Valley Press, on Oct. 1.
Beginning on that day, we will publish print editions, Tuesday through Saturday, eliminating stand-alone Monday and Sunday editions.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Big changes are coming to the Antelope Valley Press, on Oct. 1.
Beginning on that day, we will publish print editions, Tuesday through Saturday, eliminating stand-alone Monday and Sunday editions.
In their place, we will combine the Saturday and Sunday papers, to form the weekend edition, which readers will receive, on Saturday. Sunday-only subscribers will now receive their paper, on Saturday. The Monday and Tuesday paper will also be combined and will be delivered, on Tuesday.
In addition to adjusting the publication days, we will also take the AV Press to same-day mail, which means it will no longer be delivered by a carrier. Instead, subscribers will receive their daily paper with their United States Postal Service mail.
Despite the changes, we will continue to offer the same content — just in more robust editions. Readers can still look forward to their favorite features such as “Hints from Heloise,” “Easy Company” and the “Savvy Senior” columns.
We will also continue to provide, in the expanded papers, comics, puzzles and local sports coverage, as well as the opinion pages and letters to the editor.
All print subscribers have full access to avpress.com. That access won’t change, which means those who want to read the paper before their mail arrives can log on to avpress.com and view the e-edition, which is available as early as 5 a.m.
In our current environment, we find it necessary to make these adjustments to continue bringing you the news you want and need. We value your patronage and thank you for continuing to read the Antelope Valley Press. We’d also like to thank all our readers and subscribers in advance, for your continued support during this transition.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.