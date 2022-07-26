LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved adjustments to the certificated substitute pay rates for the 2022-23 school year with some rates dropping from the rates used for the previous school year but still higher than the rates were, pre-COVID-19.
“I’ve received quite a few calls on this,” Board Vice President Jill McGrady said, at the July 20 meeting. “I was just wondering if we can kind of explain to the audience why we’re doing this and what the advantage is to us.”
The new daily rate is $200, down from $230, last year. The long-term rate (after 15 days) for all sites other than Littlerock is $250. The daily rate for Littlerock High School is $210, down from $240, a year ago. The long-term rate at Littlerock High stayed the same at $260.
Retired teachers can still earn $300 a day for substitute pay.
“Obviously we want to be competitive with other districts within the Antelope Valley because the substitute pool is limited and many of the districts also share those substitutes,” Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services Brett Neal said at the meeting.
Last year, many districts, including the high school district, raised their substitute rates to attract substitutes due to the high need, he said. He added the district will not have as great a need for substitute teachers, this year, due to the quarantine requirements being lifted for COVID-19.
“We do want to keep, however, the daily rate for all of our schools, including Littlerock, higher than it was prior to COVID, which was $170 daily and $180 for Littlerock,” Neal said. He added they wanted to keep the long-term substitute rate the same due to anticipated staffing issues.
