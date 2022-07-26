AVUHSD

Antelope Valley Union High School District Board of Education President Donita Winn attends the July 20 Board meeting. Board Clerk John Rush and members Amanda Parrell and Victoria Ruffin participated via teleconference.

 Screenshot via YouTube

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved adjustments to the certificated substitute pay rates for the 2022-23 school year with some rates dropping from the rates used for the previous school year but still higher than the rates were, pre-COVID-19.

“I’ve received quite a few calls on this,” Board Vice President Jill McGrady said, at the July 20 meeting. “I was just wondering if we can kind of explain to the audience why we’re doing this and what the advantage is to us.”

