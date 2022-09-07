California Heat Wave

Amaya Nears, 10, of Oakley, swims in the water on Labor Day, in Benicia, Calif. The Bay Area is experiencing an excessive heat warning as temperatures soar above 104 degrees in the East Bay.

 Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group

LOS ANGELES — California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures. State energy officials said the electrical load, Tuesday afternoon, could top 51,000 megawatts, the highest demand the state has ever seen.

As people crank up their air conditioners, the state forecasted record levels of energy use, said Elliot Mainzer, president of California Independent System Operators, which runs the state’s electrical grid. The state has additional energy capacity at the moment “but blackouts, rolling, rotating outages are a possibility,” Mainzer said, calling additional conservation “absolutely essential.”

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

WOW !! Someone is being a weasel here...they are "NOT" mentioning..."Avoid charging Electric Cars" The electricity demand to charge one electric car could probably run 3-8 whole house A/C units. Funny when I tried to Google the usage demand data, the woke weasels at Google seem to have jiggled the search on that one. ;) And Newsom wants to end gas powered car sales by 2034..Does the Idiot believe in the Tooth Fairy also..? Maybe the Energy Fairy ?

