LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce awarded nine local high school seniors with scholarships during their luncheon June 9 at the Solomon Aghai Banquet Hall at Sol Plaza.
The Work Ethics Scholarship program is fully funded by Chamber members’ donations and provides scholarships to local high school graduates who are attending colleges and universities this year.
“The Antelope Valley Chambers are dedicated to building a strong future for the youth of today by supporting our students who have made a commitment of attending college,” CEO Mark Hemstreet said during the presentations. “We are dedicated to encouraging higher education as a means of preparing young people to become stronger leaders and citizens in our community. The scholarships are based on academics, the student’s demonstrated work ethics in either a paid job or internship, and future aspirations.”
Awardees must graduate high school in the Antelope Valley and provide proof of college enrollment.
Students awarded scholarships were: Monica Bellamy of Knight High School; Emily Hebert and Estefania Lopez of Lancaster High School; Karlie Lovvik and Brenna Manthey of Quartz Hill High School; Adia Luke of Highland High School; Kaitlyn Rogers of Desert Christian High School; Aiden Ryan of Desert High School; and Apryl Chainey of SOAR High School.
In partnership with the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, the Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship awarded three graduating seniors. The scholarships are a memorial to Jenny Parks, a teacher with Westside School District until she was killed during the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. An embodiment of empathy and enthusiasm, Jenny began changing lives and inspiring others from an early age, continuing in life as a mother to two wonderful children who inherited their mother’s curiosity and compassion. By teaching children, Parks affected a wide breadth of lives.
“The Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship will continue her legacy by encouraging others to rise up and affect change,” said Paul MacNeal, vice president of the MacNeal Foundation. “This particular scholarship will be awarded to graduating high school students who are shining examples of optimism — benignant catalysts who want to make the world a better place and have started doing so on a local level.”
MacNeal added that while GPA and community service will be a factor, the qualifying marks for the Jenny Parks Memorial Scholarship will revolve around social engagement and betterment of one’s school or community. The three students awarded scholarships were Asia Giutoni of Quartz Hill High School, Kiara Love of Assurance Learning Academy and Lesley Martinez of Highland High School.
