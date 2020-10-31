PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be having its fourth annual Dia de Los Muertos event Sunday.
Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing to 3 p.m., the organization will be handing out food and resource bags to residents that attend the event at the chamber on 819 East Ave. Q-9, chamber President Sylvia Duarte said.
“We have resource bags that a lot of our members have contributed,” she said. “Stuff like sanitizers, air fresheners, masks … and other items that our members gave us to let people know that they are open.”
She also said they received a donation of 3,800 cans of garbanzo beans from Goya.
The event will start at 10 a.m. with a ceremonial blessing from Azteca Dancers Mazatl.
Dia de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Hispanic celebration typically associated with the Catholic celebration of All Saints Day.
The celebration involves family and friends who gather together to pray for and remember those they have lost. Pictures of the loved ones are displayed on an ofrenda (altar) decorated with marigolds and other offerings, usually the person’s favorite food or beverages.
“We feel that people still want to be able to acknowledge the people that we’ve lost during this pandemic,” Duarte said. “A lot of people have lost people to COVID and we think this is a way for people to be able to honor them and be able to have some closure. That’s mainly the reason we’re doing this.”
Residents will be able to register with the Chamber to reserve an altar and decorate one for the event. Duarte said the Chamber is estimating there will be around 22 altars this year.
“We really don’t know how many we’re gonna have because a lot of times people wait to the last minute, and if they still want to come by and set it up then they can,” she said.
Duarte also mentioned that if there are enough altars they would be giving out prizes for the best-decorated altars. The Chamber will also have gift cards, gift certificates and other donations that will be raffled out.
A community table will also be made available for residents who would like their loved ones remembered but do not want to decorate their own altar. They can participate by emailing a picture of their loved one to the Chamber.
“So, if people want to come by and bring a picture that’s fine and if they want to send us a picture that’s fine,” Duarte said. “We’ll download it and then we’ll put it up on the altar. So that’s open for the community to come and put up a picture of their loved one.”
To register and reserve an altar, residents can go to the Chamber and fill out an application. Residents can call 661-538-0607 to have an application sent to you. Applications are also found online at www.avhispanicchamber.org
