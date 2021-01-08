CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A public celebration has been scheduled for the late Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager in West Virginia.
The ceremony is set for noon on Jan. 15 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, the city of Charleston announced in a statement Tuesday.
The statement said Yeager’s wife, Victoria Yeager, is scheduled to attend.
Chuck Yeager died last month at age 97. The West Virginia native in 1947 became the first person to fly faster than sound.
The ceremony will be open to the public and livestreamed. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
