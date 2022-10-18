EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time.
The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th anniversary, in Hanger 1600, at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show.
Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, told the crowd that the sonic boom that started the ceremony was created by the last aircraft ever to fly the High Altitude Supersonic Corridor.
“It has hosted thousands, and probably tens of thousands, of flights, above Mach 1 for the last 75 years,” he said. “The High Altitude Supersonic Corridor is officially dead.”
A few minutes later, marked by a second sonic boom, the air space became the Bell X-1 Supersonic Corridor, in honor and memory of the original Bell X-1 team.
“Imagine being here, 75 years ago, this day, this hour, this minute,” Higer said.
The actual flight took place on at 9:15 a.m., on Oct. 14, 1947.
“The United States Air Force was not even as old as the United States Space Force is today; it was still in diapers,” he said. “Harry Truman was the president of the United States.”
The B-29 mothership departed from what is now known as the South Base with Yeager inside the orange X-1 aircraft, under the wing.
“Imagine being the pilot on the X-1,” Higer said.
He asked the audience to imagine being the different parts of the team, such as the aircraft designer, structural engineer, hydraulics engineer or rocket engineer, aircraft builder, maintainers, fuel truck driver or logistics professionals.
“Imagine being a part of that Bell X-1 team,” Higer said. “There are countless other individuals overwhelmingly working in areas that today we would know as STEM professions. Imagine being a part of that team. They knew, as we know, today, that tests, like life, is a team sport. And you succeed and you fail as a team.”
Now, he asked the audience to think of the X-1 team.
“That’s a team that we honor with the renaming of the corridor (which) is in about three minutes and 32 seconds,” Higer said, as part of the countdown to the second sonic boom.
He asked the crowd to think about how many women were on the team, how many men were of non-European ancestry or descent and how many were of some other unrepresented group.
“And now, literally, look around you,” Higer said. “Look around you. This is the team that is doing tests, today. … That is a barrier that we are proud to have seen fall.”
The ceremony included pre-recorded remarks by the Honorable Frank Kendall, secretary of the US Air Force, and Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., the Air Force’s chief of staff.
Robert D. Cabana, a former NASA astronaut who is serving as the agency’s associate administrator, also addressed the crowd. A veteran of four space flights, he logged 38 days in space, serving as the pilot on STS-41 and STS-53.
Cabana talked about NASA’s experimental aircraft, including the future of supersonic flight with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works’ X-59 Quiet SuperSsonic Technology demonstrator aircraft.
“This is a technology demonstrator,” he said. “We are going to go out and produce a sonic boom that, as that videos said, is more like a thud instead of that sharp movement we just heard that we all love. So that we can have supersonic travel across populated areas.”
The goal, Cabana added, is to fly safely at supersonic speeds for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.