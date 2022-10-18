Supersonic anniversary

Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer (left, commander of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, marks the 75th anniversary, Friday, of the Bell X-1 breaking the sound barrier, in a ceremony in Hanger 1600 at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

EDWARDS AFB — Seventy-five years ago, on Oct. 14, 1947, then-Capt. Chuck Yeager piloted the Bell X-1 over then-Muroc Army Air Base, breaking the sound barrier for the first time.

The Air Force marked the anniversary of the historic supersonic flight with a ceremony, last Friday, on the 75th anniversary, in Hanger 1600, at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show.

