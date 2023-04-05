LANCASTER — Ellen Langston’s son Chris was always a doer, always someone who did things for others.
That trait was carried on through his death 30 years ago, in the form of organ and tissue donation.
Chris Langston, then 14 years old, was spending his summer vacation from his Boston school with his parents in Taiwan, where they were working with the US State Department. While there, he was accidentally shot and killed.
His parents made the decision to donate his organs and tissue, something that was not widely practiced at that time in Taiwan.
“He has done something for others,” Ellen Langston said.
She shares her family’s story as an ambassador for OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.
Chris Langston’s skin was donated to a man who was badly burned in a gasoline fire. Ellen Langston eventually met him, his mother and “his girlfriend who stood by him for five years while he got well enough that they could get married,” she said. “You see this couple and think how wonderful life has been for them.”
Her son’s eyes, liver and kidneys were also donated to others.
“It was amazing and I think of it in a positive way forever,” Ellen Langston said.
She quoted Walt Disney: “The way to get started is to quit talking and start doing.”
Ellen Langston said her son is “still doing.”
She spoke Tuesday in front of Antelope Valley Medical Center as part of a brief ceremony kicking off National Donate Life Month. The green-and-blue Donate Life flag was raised, where it will remain for the rest of April as a reminder of the importance of organ donation registration and in honor of those who have saved the lives of others through organ donation.
The flag serves to “highlight the importance of those who have given the gift of life,” Angela Bolaris, director of Donation Development for OneLegacy, said.
AV Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian said organ donors saves lives.
“We are very proud to be part of it,” he said.
More than 23,000 Californians are awaiting organs for transplant, the vast majority for kidneys, according to Donate Life California.
Last year, the medical center helped with 16 donors, who collectively saved 42 lives through organ donations, enhanced more than 2,000 lives through tissue donation and gave the gift of sight to 18 individuals through cornea donation, Bolaris said.
Over the past three years, donors facilitated by the hospital have saved 107 lives through organ donation.
“That is no small feat,” she said. “It takes the community to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation.”
Organ, eye or tissue donor registration is available through the Department of Motor Vehicles or by visiting www.OneLegacy.org/Register
The hospital is working toward having an even greater role in organ donation programs by becoming a transplant center for kidney and pancreas transplants, possibly as soon as next year, Mirzabegian said.
The addition will allow local patients to get the care they need without driving great distances to a transplant center.
“It’s going to take a lot of time and effort, but I think it’s a great thing,” he said.
