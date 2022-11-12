Ceremony at amphitheater features AV Wall

PALMDALE — Hundreds of people turned out Friday morning, for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Palmdale Amphitheater, where the theme was “Gratitude for Our Veterans.”
The Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, was on display.
“The AV Wall Committee and the City of Palmdale host this celebration to let our veterans know that we are grateful for their service and sacrifice,” Stacia Nemeth, treasurer for Point Man Antelope Valley, said. “Our committee knows that we would not be here today if it were not for those of you who stood up, took an oath and offered to pay the ultimate sacrifice, if necessary, to protect the United States and its citizens. We do not take your actions lightly.”
Guest speakers Bombshell Bonnie and Bella Donna, of Bombshell Betty’s Calendar for Charity, and Steve Willis, logistics coordinator of the AV Wall Committee, shared their stories of gratitude for veterans.
Nemeth called them “average citizens” who do what they do out of a deep respect for veterans.
Bonnie “Bombshell Bonnie” Navarro, president and founder of the nonprofit Bombshell Betty’s Calendars for Charity, shared the story of how the calendar charity began. She was inspired after she visited her father’s grave site at the Lancaster Cemetery on a cold December day in 2015.
At the time, her father’s gravesite and those of other veterans in the cemetery were adorned with wreaths from the nonprofit Wreaths Across America.
“Bombshell Betty’s was conceived in 2016 and the heartbeat behind it was those wreaths and my dad,” Navarro said.
Willis talked about how the AV Wall came to be. He appeared in a 1999 production of “A Piece of My Heart,” at the Palmdale Playhouse, where his wife Linda Willis works. It was about the experiences of woman in Vietnam. In 2005, the Playhouse wanted to bring the show back. This time, they wanted a replica wall for the production.
“They were not available,” he said. “We decided we would just build our own.”
It took more than four years and $100,000 in donations. The AV Wall was dedicated in Palmdale. In 2009, the AV Wall went on tour, Steve Willis said. He said that gave them the opportunity to meet veterans.
“We spent time talking to people, listening to people,” he said.
Donna “Bella Donna” Carrion, shared her story about how she joined the nonprofit organization. Her maternal grandfather, great uncle and father served in the US Marine Corps.
It wasn’t until college that Carrion learned her grandfather served in the Battle of Guadalcanal, which occurred from August 1942 to February 1943.
In 2017, she joined a team from High Desert Medical Group led by her colleague and Army veteran Dennis Anderson, for the Vets 4 Veterans Operation Restart 5/10K walk/run.
“That’s when I first learned of Vets 4 Veterans and all the good they were doing for the veterans in our community, especially those in need,” Carrion said.
Since 2014, the AV Wall has been a United States Vietnam War commemorative partner, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, Nemeth said.
Vietnam veterans at the ceremony received a commemorative pin.
Joe Ramos, senior adviser and outreach specialist for the USA Vietnam War 50th Commemoration, was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
The commemoration was authorized by Congress, established by the Secretary of Defense and launched, in 2012, by former President Barack Obama.
Ramos said with more than 12,400 commemorative partners, his favorite is Point Man Antelope Valley and the AV Wall.
Between 800 and 1,000 people attended the ceremony. It was held on the grass near the AV Wall replica and featured a joint high school junior ROTC color guard, under the direction of 1st Lt. Kathlina Cortez of the Highland High School Air Force Junior ROTC, and with cadets from the Littlerock High School Army Junior ROTC and Antelope Valley High School Navy Junior ROTC.
Singers Joel Coder, Sadie Gibson and Cooper Ogden performed the “National Anthem.” The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast’s Guardian Brass performed patriotic songs and the Armed Forces melody.
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall on the National Mall in Washington. The AV Wall is a half-scale replica of the black granite wall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.