NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, located at Edwards Air Force Base, has begun a series of flight tests using a small aircraft that can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter, as part of a program to integrate such aircraft into an urban environment.
The tests are part of NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, intended to provide the necessary data to integrate aircraft such as air taxis into the national airspace system.
The flight test program is using Joby Aviation’s all-electric airplane, and the tests are being conducted at the company’s flight base near Big Sur. It is the first time NASA has used an electric airplane for this campaign.
NASA is collecting data on the vehicle’s noise and performance, to be used in modeling and simulations, according to a NASA Armstrong press release. This will help to inform Federal Aviation Administration regulations and policies to help incorporate these types of aircraft into the national system.
During this series of flight tests, the NASA team will collect information about how the airplane moves, sounds and communicates with controllers.
To collect data on the vehicle’s noise, an array of 50 microphones will be used to record sound during different phases of flight, according to the release.
Joby’s electric airplane is powered by six motors and can carry one pilot and four passengers. It has a top speed of 200 mph and a range of 150 miles, according to the company’s website.
The company is developing the airplane for an aerial ridesharing service, with the intent of offering passenger service in 2024.
The flight tests with Joby are expected to last through Sept. 10.
They are a portion of the many that are slated as part of the national campaign, which will take place at multiple locations over the course of several years, according to NASA.
The first full phase of testing for the national campaign is slated for 2022.
Earlier this year, NASA announced 13 industry partners for the campaign, including Joby Aviation as a flight demonstration partner. Other companies are involved in areas such as infrastructure and simulations.
