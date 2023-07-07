Space Shuttle Endeavour

The space shuttle Endeavour lifts off from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., for a 1992 mission. The lengthy process of putting the retired space shuttle Endeavour on display in the vertical launch position will begin this month in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — The lengthy process of putting the retired space shuttle Endeavour on display in the vertical launch position will begin this month in Los Angeles.

The California Science Center announced Thursday that the six-month process will get underway July 20 at the future Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center currently under construction in Exposition Park.

