LANCASTER — Antelope Valley residents who are experiencing a mental health crisis can seek help at the new High Desert Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.
The 9,900 square-foot center, at 415 East Ave. I, opened July 3. The center is adjacent to the High Desert Regional Health Center.
The Behavioral Urgent Care Center is open 24 hours a day seven days a week. The center serves individuals ages 13 and older who are experiencing a psychiatric crisis. The center has separate psychiatric urgent care facilities for up to 12 adults and a facility for up to six adolescents ages 13 to 17.
A Crisis Walk-In Center us open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. where individuals can be evaluated and receive medications on a short-term basis until they are connected to ongoing psychiatric care.
“You can walk right in without any referral or invitation from anyone else if you need help,” Administrator Dr. Kasey Marsh said Friday.
The center will also receive referrals from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and LA County Fire Department, Marsh added.
The center is operated by Star View Behavioral Health under contract with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. Star View is a subsidiary of Stars Behavioral Health Group, which was founded in 1988 and has programs in 10 California counties.
“We’re rapid mental health assistance, crisis intervention and also give medication support,” Marsh said.
The center’s staff includes nurse practitioners, clinicians, counselors, peer workers and case managers to help clients with the continuity of care. The average stay for clients is four to six hours. The center offers overnight stays up to 24 hours if needed.
“If they need a longer stay, we will send them to a higher level of care,” Marsh said.
Marsh anticipated that about 15% of the center’s clients would be people experiencing homeless.
“The continuity of care is a big part of what we do so case managers are really huge to what we do, to them with them the right people,” Marsh said.
Services also include case management and linkage to recovery-oriented community-based resources including those for co-occurring substance use disorders, housing, and other mental health services. These services will help patients avoid crisis and achieve lasting wellbeing.
The center is expected to help alleviate the impact on hospital emergency rooms that are not equipped to deal with mental health-related issues and will help patients avoid costly inpatient hospitalizations. Services are provided without regard to ability to pay, primarily through Medi-Cal and county funds.
“We do have overnight stay if they need it,” Marsh said.
Transportation is provided back to the client’s community when needed.
“Since it opened, I’m just amazed to see all the people, the different ones that are coming here,” Marsh said. “It also makes me think I wish we could have opened a long time ago. You how needed it is, people are just walking in saying I need to talk to somebody.”
For details, call 661-522-6770 or visit https://www.starsinc.com/bhucc-highdesert/
