CCAV honorees

Adriana De La Rosa was one of 10 justice-involved adults recognized during a Thursday afternoon event as an Honoree of the Quarter by the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley for her participation in the nonprofit organization’s reentry program.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Adriana De La Rosa will start work on a bachelor’s degree in psychology, soon.

The mother of three was one of 10 justice-involved adults recognized as an Honoree of the Quarter by the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley for her participation in the nonprofit organization’s reentry program. Each individual was selected for the pilot program by his or her parole agent based on the progress they are making as they re-integrate into society.

