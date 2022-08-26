LANCASTER — Adriana De La Rosa will start work on a bachelor’s degree in psychology, soon.
The mother of three was one of 10 justice-involved adults recognized as an Honoree of the Quarter by the Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley for her participation in the nonprofit organization’s reentry program. Each individual was selected for the pilot program by his or her parole agent based on the progress they are making as they re-integrate into society.
Author Kenneth Hartman, who served 38 years in prison, served as guest speaker at Thursday’s event.
The ceremony began with an approximately seven-minute video from the Children’s Center YouTube channel that explains the program.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for us to explain, as the Children’s Center, how we got involved in what we call re-integration after incarceration,” Children’s Center Executive Director Donna Gaddis said as she introduced the video.
In the video, Gaddis explains that 95% of people in jail were abused or traumatized at some point in their life, and that when they come out of jail, 50% of them are already parents raising children.
“Our job at the Children’s Center is to break the cycle of trauma and create lasting generational change,” Gaddis said in the video.
The reentry program is part of the Children’s Center’s Wraparound Engagement Desert Outreach, also known as WEDO. The WEDO Rentry program includes supportive programs such as legal, medical, housing ,domestic violence classes, vocational training and rehabilitation that justice-involved adults need to re-integrate into society.
The Children’s Center’s legal partner is the Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County. Olive Support Services is the program’s spiritual and class partner. They provide classes such as anger management, domestic violence intervention, parenting, life skills and job and financial readiness. The program’s medical and health partner is Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center.
The pilot program started, in 2018. It is funded by a grant from the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.
In the video, Osas Otasowie, executive director of Olive Support Services, explains that some of their clients are required to take classes for 52 weeks. The Honoree of the Quarter is a way to recognize the achievements along the way.
The honorees received certificates from the Children’s Center and Olive Support Services, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, and the offices of state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
According to the video, California’s recidivism rate is 50%; for those who complete the WEDO program it is 3%.
The world can be uninviting for justice-involved adult who are trying to reintegrate into society, Brent Epstein, a parole administrator, said.
“To watch people get out, and despite all those difficulties, to thrive, to embrace change; wouldn’t you say that that’s at least something very profound,” Epstein said. “The best apology you can give is change.”
De La Rosa served five years of an eight-year prison sentence. She was the driver in an incident with the father of her child. She fought her case for years, she said.
“I never stopped being a mother even inside those prison walls,” she said. “I made sure I wrote my kids weekly; I made sure I called my kids every day.”
Before she went to prison, De La Rosa was in school to become a nurse. She is now three semesters away from getting her degree in psychology. She wants to help children with incarcerated parents, she said.
‘What I learned from this whole experience is that even through the pain, people are going to make excuses for themselves or they’re going to keep going.” De La Rosa said.
She was paroled, in January; that gave her time to spend with her grandmother before she passed away.
“I refuse to let anybody take my freedom away,” she said. “If you don’t take the time to just sit there and value yourself as a person, you’re going to keep having these run-ins, having no goals, no ambition to want more.”
De La Rosa is thankful for her prison term because she does not know where she would be without it, though she regrets the time away from her children.
“I have every excuse in the book to mess up; I won’t ,” she said. “It’s discipline.”
That discipline drives De La Rosa to wake up at 3 a.m., each day, to get to work. She is a union member of the LIUNA Local 220 labor union.
“I will not go back to jail,” she said.
