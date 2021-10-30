LOS ANGELES — New details have been released on the COVID-19 death of a firefighter who was assigned to one of California’s huge wildfires this summer.
US Forest Service assistant fire engine operator Marcus Pacheco died due to complications of the virus last month, according to the Wildland Fire Lessons Learned Center.
Pacheco, 53, was assigned to the Dixie Fire on Aug. 10 and then had close contact with a Coronavirus-positive individual, the center said, Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.