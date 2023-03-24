LANCASTER — The Lancaster Community Center will celebrate its first birthday today with a birthday bash that features cake, music, food and activities, including a facility tour.
The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. at the center, 44611 Yucca Ave.
“The city is excited to be celebrating a year providing relevant community based programming to our residents,” Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, wrote in an email.
The 14,000 square-foot facility opened last year in the city’s former community shelter. The center has a computer lab, library, dance, music and game rooms and a culinary classroom.
There is also a makerspace where residents can experiment with hands-on projects, materials, and tools including a 3D printer. They can explore STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) concepts, entrepreneurship, and fabrication. The music room has guitars and other equipment for budding or experienced musicians to use. The center also has an early education space for young ones.
Guests will have a chance to sign up for free memberships. Memberships will allow for admittance to Center spaces and provide priority access to Center events, classes, and programs, Community Services Manager Melissa Varela wrote in an email.
“This past year has been an opportunity to engage with the community and provide spaces, classes, events and programs that are not typically offered,” Varela wrote. “City staff and Council have viewed the center as a place where seniors, youth, young adults, families, and businesses can find their purpose, place, and passion.”
Programming is still evolving and continues to develop as the city looks to provide relevant classes that meets the needs of the community, she added.
“By providing a purpose, place, passion for all who enter our doors we are excited to grow and engage the community,” Varela wrote.
Some of the highlighted classes offered have been senior tone and stretch, financial literacy, teen book club and early education programs.
“As classes/programs continue to expand our goal is that residents can utilize a space in the center such as the makerspace or our multimedia spaces to grow their passion and hone their skills,” Varela added.
Residents can look forward to exciting new programs this year.
“This year we are looking to expand production of our multimedia spaces which include podcast, music engineering, and DJ sessions,” Varela wrote. “We are partnering with the community to better understand what the various specialty classes our community would like to see through engagement at various city events, surveys and collaborations with our local non-profits and school districts.” She added, “The center truly was borne out of City Councils vision to braid programs, innovation and community together.”
