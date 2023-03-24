Lancaster Community Center

The Lancaster Community Center opened last year, offering a variety of activities. The center is celebrating its first birthday today in an even that will feature cake, music, food and other activities.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Community Center will celebrate its first birthday today with a birthday bash that features cake, music, food and activities, including a facility tour.

The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. at the center, 44611 Yucca Ave.

