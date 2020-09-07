PALMDALE — The City is reminding residents that they may see or even be visited by a US Census 2020 employee as the official counting is finishing up.
“Census takers are now visiting households across the nation, including the City of Palmdale, that have not yet responded,” Management Analyst II Nardy Lopez said. “Understandably, some households that have already responded have expressed confusion over why they, too, are being visited. These visits are part of the Census 2020 effort to be absolutely ensure that we count everyone. If you get a visit and you’ve already responded, please be patient, kind and answer the census taker’s questions.”
The most common reason a Census taker may visit a home that has already responded is, they are clarifying address information about your address. In rarer cases, they may have two addresses on their list that refer to the same housing unit. Finally, for a small number of addresses, they conduct a second interview as part of their quality assurance measures.
“We know that being visited when you’ve already responded may be annoying and even a bit confusing, but please be patient with the census takers — their work is critical to the mission of the Census Bureau and to our community receiving its fair share of funding for critical services,” Lopez said. “We are making sure that we count everyone in the right place and not leave anyone out.”
The City is continuing to reach out to the community and hosting Census “pop up” events to encourage Census registration.
Mandated by the Constitution, every 10 years, America comes together to count every resident in the United States. The Census tallies the nation’s population and households, providing the basis for reapportioning congressional seats, redistricting and distributing more than $675 billion in federal funds annually, to support vital programs for states, counties and communities — impacting housing, education, transportation, employment, health care and public policy.
