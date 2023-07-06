LOS ANGELES — US Rep. Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign said Wednesday that the California Democrat had raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House.

His team said that was a record for a Senate campaign for the April-through-June quarter of a year in which an election is not taking place. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Schiff is a Lying POS (IMHO). I do not believe a word that POS says. Schiff costs the taxpayers millions of dollar with his "Russian Collusion" lie, and the Weasel does not even care. Anyone that would vote for Schiff is a Useful Idiot, and are Clueless (IMHO).

