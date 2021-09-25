LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors reappointed Richard Cook as a member of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees for a term of office expiring January 2025.
The Board took action at its Aug. 31 meeting on the recommendation of Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Cook has served on the AV Cemetery District’s Board of Trustees since 2009.
Cook, a lifelong resident of the Antelope Valley, will serve with Dave Owens, chairman of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District board, and prospective trustee Christine Ward.
“Supervisor Barger nominated Richard Cook for another term because he has proven himself a valuable member of the Board of Trustees and has the best interests of the Cemetery in all that he does,” Owens said.
“I am truly honored and grateful to have been nominated once again by Supervisor Barger to this position,” Cook said in a statement. “I have been privileged to work with talented people like Chairman Dave Owens, prospective trustee Christine Ward, and General Manager Dayle DeBry, as well as the dedicated staff of the Cemetery. I look forward to completing the work that we have started and ask for the continued support of the community in making Lancaster Cemetery a showplace of the history of our community, as well as providing an affordable place to remember our loved ones.”
Ward serves as AV office staff director for Rep. Mike Garcia. The Board of Supervisors will consider Ward’s nomination, as recommended by Barger, at Tuesday’s meeting.
The AV Cemetery District is a Los Angeles County tax-supported special district established by and for the residents of the District. Persons not residing within the District are welcomed but are required to pay a nominal non-resident fee.
The District boundaries are approximately Avenue A, south to R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N), the San Bernardino County Line to 320th Street West. Cemeteries in the district include Lancaster Cemetery and Del Sur Cemetery.
The trustees and manager of Antelope Valley Cemetery District look forward to Cook’s continued input in dealing with the business aspects of the cemetery as well as preserving and protecting one of Antelope Valley’s last remaining historical properties.
