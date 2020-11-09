SOLEDAD, Calif. — California authorities are investigating the stabbing death of an inmate at a state prison as a homicide.
Isaac McCuan died Saturday at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
The 40-year-old’s cellmate, Juan Hernandez, has been identified as the suspect, the statement said.
McCuan was admitted in 2013 to serve life with the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder. His conviction carried a sentencing enhancement for being a member of a street gang.
