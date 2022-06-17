LAKE LOS ANGELES — This week marks the inaugural California State Parks Week, celebrating California’s 279 state parks and the people who help protect these iconic places.
State parks across California offered special community events with in-person and virtual programming. The Antelope Valley Indian Museum, at 15701 East Ave. M, will be participating from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, with Native guest artists Caitlin and Kaelene Ashmore, daughters of Navajo (Diné) artist Cydnee Ashmore. They will be demonstrating and exhibiting their hand-made traditional beadwork, sewing, jewelry and other artwork, and sharing their Navajo language and culture.
Caitlin and Kaelene are passionate about expressing their Navajo culture through arts and crafts. “Ya’at’eeh. My arts and crafts have been a huge part of me ever since I was little, and watched my mother and older sister and uncles work with their hands. Such beautiful stitches and colors amazed me, and made me feel passionate about expressing my own creativity and heritage,” Caitlin Ashmore said.
Their mother, Cydnee, lives her life in accordance with her culture and traditions, which she is teaching to her three daughters along with the Navajo language. Cydnee Ashmore explains that the family’s artwork requires time and effort; sometimes they have to wait for a specific design or colors to come to mind before beginning a project, and their artwork helps them focus and teaches patience.
California State Parks week also celebrates volunteers, who contribute thousands of invaluable service hours to the state’s parks every year. The Antelope Valley Indian Museum’s volunteers staff the museum on weekends, and assist with school tours on weekdays. Visit with the volunteers to learn more about volunteering at the museum, and sign up for training if you would like to help support this historical treasure.
The Antelope Valley Indian Museum exhibits more than 4,000 objects created by the American Indian peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the nature trail, gift shop, and picnic area.
The museum is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, year-round. Admission is $3 for adults, kids age 12 and under are free.
Call the museum at 661-946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit www.avim.parks.ca.gov for details.
