SYLMAR — Friday would have been Noah Cuatro’s seventh birthday.
The Palmdale preschooler died aged four years on July 6, 2019. His parents, Ursula Juarez and Jose Cuatro, pleaded not guilty in January 2020 to charges of murder and torture in his death.
Eva Hernandez, Noah’s great-grandmother, and other family members will hold a celebration from 10 to 11:30 a.m. today at El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St. in Sylmar, in honor of Noah. Look for the last entrance to the park next to the preschool at Noah’s memorial tree. Family members will decorate his tree and share memories. Refreshments will be served.
Hernandez cared for Noah for two years and nine months before he was returned to his parents.
“It’s hard to talk about him still,” Hernandez said. “What could he have done? He couldn’t even run away because he was probably too scared to even run away.”
Hernandez said Noah had a great character.
“He was the most friendly little boy you could ever see,” Hernandez said. “He would talk to everybody; he didn’t care what you looked like, what your color was. He didn’t care nothing about that. All he would ever say to people was, ‘Hello, what’s your name. My name is Noah and what do you like to do?’ And then he would start telling them what he liked to do.”
Noah loved going to school.
“I was sad because when they put him back with his parents they didn’t put him in school,” Hernandez said. “Maybe that would have saved him.”
Hernandez lives in Sylmar. Noah’s memorial tree is next to the preschool that Noah attended.
“I was so happy that he liked it,” Hernandez said. “He loved going to school. He would tell me all the time, ‘I love my teachers.’ And he knew everybody’s name, all the children and the parents’ names. … This little boy, he would remember everything.”
