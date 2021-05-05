LITTLEROCK — When students in teacher John Kornachuk’s class at Alpine Elementary School returned to school, they documented it with photos.
Kornachuk, a former professional, award-winning photographer, brought some of his cameras to school for his students to use.
“I became a teacher and I have these cameras and the kids like photography, so I brought my cameras,” he said. “Some of the students have really enjoyed them.”
Seventh-grader Austin Shepherd said he was glad to be back in school. He started taking pictures with Kornachuk’s cameras last year before the pandemic.
“I’m pretty sure it was to document how school is coming back,” Shepherd said.
He took a photo of his classmate Rogelio Herrera in their math class. Herrera was the only student who agreed to have his photo taken.
Keppel Union School District students attend school on a hybrid schedule with in-person learning and distance learning on some days and all-distance learning on Wednesdays.
“I want to do photography,” Shepherd said. “I also want to get into editing videos and film.”
Seventh-grader Adrian Valencia appears in one of the pictures documenting the students’ first day back on campus.
“I felt excited because when I was at home, there was nothing to do and I missed some friends,” he said. “When I came back to school, I was able to talk to friends. I was able to communicate with teachers better, too.”
The first group of students returned on April 8. All students returned by April 15. At Alpine Elementary, where there are about 575 students enrolled and about 370 students returned to in-person instruction.
“It was wonderful to see the students again,” Jacqueline Erdrich, principal on special assignment in Instructional Services, said. “It was just nice to hear those little voices ... They’ve been so missed by everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.