PALMDALE — SALVA will celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with a drive-thru event Saturday at Poncitlán Square.
This year’s event is different from previous years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon at the square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The community service organization, working in collaboration with the City, will distribute food to families who have lost their jobs or have had their hours reduced.
“We will also have other organizations that will be offering information and resources that are available to support the community in times of emergency like the one we are currently experiencing,” a SALVA representative said.
They will also be taking names and share information from a mobile clinic on Oct. 23 for those who have not yet been able to get an examination of COVID-19 for different circumstances.
