Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 every year, is a time to recognize and celebrate the many contributions, diverse cultures and extensive histories of the American Latino community.
In honor of celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, Antelope Valley College invites its campus community and the greater Antelope Valley Community to end the month with an event full of music, entertainment, food and all that makes the Hispanic heritage worth celebrating.
