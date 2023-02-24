PALMDALE — Women from across the Valley are invited to “Celebrate HERstories” with the City of Palmdale’s second annual Women’s Symposium on March 18.
The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
This is the second year the event has been held in celebration of Women’s History Month and the theme of “Celebrate HERstories” will honor women in all forms of storytelling.
“The event is designed to spotlight women in different fields, bolster community involvement and learning and foster inclusive and interactive dialogue about women’s experiences,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
The day’s program will include time for networking and visiting resource tables, as well as one-hour workshop sessions at 11 a.m., 12:40 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
The symposium was developed last year to create a space for women to come together, form partnerships, network and build community, co-organizer Patricia Morales, Palmdale’s Community Programs coordinator, said at the time.
In its second year, the event has grown, with an additional workshop session and new and returning vendors participating.
Returning community vendors include New Women’s Business Center, Honey Ink Publishing, Trevino Law Firm, City of Hope Antelope Valley, Northrop Grumman and Antelope Valley College.
Those joining the symposium for the first time include CASA of Los Angeles, Pukuu Cultural Community Services, The Children’s Center of Antelope Valley, PURE Empowerment Seminars, Antelope Valley Medical Center, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Palomas Ink, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County, Olive Support Services, SophScript Co., Valley Oasis, Curated Collective and For Every Star, A Tree.
However, registration is not required to attend.
