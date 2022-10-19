PALMDALE — Residents are invited to celebrate Palmdale’s diverse cultures and identities, on Saturday, with the “Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Festival.”
It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
Admission is free and open to all.
The festival is intended to honor some of the several events in the latter half of the year, including Hispanic Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ History Month, Hindu Heritage Month, Native American Heritage Month, Human Rights Day and many more cultural events and awareness campaigns, from September through December.
There will be learning activities, performances, resources and information from organizations including WOW Flower Project, Kayleen Imagery, AV Boys and Girls Club, Dolores Huerta Foundation, ACLU, Mom’s House, Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Bartz Alta Donna Community Health, Child and Family Guidance Center, Antelope Valley Partners for Health, LGBTQ+ Chapter Organization, Best Start, AFFIRM, Salva, Coffee for Vets, Children’s Center of Antelope Valley, CASA LA, The Way Center of Truth, Palmdale Aerospace Academy Robotics Team, America’s Job Center and Valley Oasis. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local food trucks.
“I am excited to celebrate our community’s rich diversity with this festival,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a statement announcing the festival. “I’m looking forward to seeing this first time event and invite the entire community to come out and learn and share together.”
For details, including vendor information, contact Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist Wafi Shah at wshah@citypalmdale.org or call 661-267-5407.
