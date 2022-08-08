Palestinians Israel

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on a residential building in Gaza. On Sunday, a cease-fire was set to take place between Israel and the Palastinians.

 Adel Hana/AP Photo

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect, late Sunday, in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis.

The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war, last year, and adds to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.

