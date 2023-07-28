Ticks Meat Allergy

Despite its Texas-sounding name, the Lone Star tick is found mainly in the Southeast. At least 100,000 people in the US have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — More than 100,000 people in the US have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday. But health officials believe many more have the problem and don’t know it.

A second report estimated that as many as 450,000 Americans have developed the allergy. That would make it the 10th most common food allergy in the US, said Dr. Scott Commins, a University of North Carolina researcher who co-authored both papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

