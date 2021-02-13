PALMDALE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released its operational guidelines for K-12 students to return to the classroom through a phased mitigation reopening plan based on the rates of community transmission.
The recommendations call for schools that provide in-person instruction to prioritize two mitigation strategies: universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing of at least six feet to the greatest extent possible.
The CDC guidelines provide includes recommendations for all types of instruction including hybrid by using the mitigation measures. The CDC notes that in-person instruction for elementary schools is likely to have less risk of in-school transmission than for middle or high schools.
Families of students who are at increased risk of severe illness or who live with people at high risk should be given the option of virtual instruction regardless of the mode of learning offered, the CDC said.
Schools are also encouraged to use cohorting or podding of students to facilitate testing and contract tracing, and to minimize transmission across cohorts, Students, teachers and staff who are at high risk of severe illness or who live with people at high risk should be provided virtual options, the CDC said.
The new guidelines feature four color-coded tiers based on the community spread of COVID-19 in the area. K-12 schools in the blue tier (low transmission) and yellow tier (moderate transmission) would be open for full in-person instruction with physical distancing of six feet or more to the greatest extent.
Elementary schools in the orange tier (substantial transmission) and red tier (high transmission) are recommended for hybrid learning, or reduced attendance to maximize physical distancing required.
Middle and high schools in the orange tier are also recommended for hybrid learning, or reduced attendance with physical distancing required. Middle and high schools in the red tire are recommended for virtual only instruction unless they can strictly implement all mitigation strategies.
Sports and extracurricular activities in the blue and yellow tiers would require masks and physical distancing of at least six feet or more the greatest extent possible. Sports and extracurricular activities in the orange tier could occur only if they can be held outdoors, with masks and physical distancing of six feet or more required. Sports and extracurricular activities in the red tier would be virtual only.
“We are looking forward to the prospect of reopening,” Palmdale School District Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources Ryan Beardsley said in a statement. “We are working with our labor partners, the health department, and all stakeholders to make sure that when we are ready to reopen, it will be under the best conditions possible to maximize student learning in a safe environment.”
Antelope Valley Union High School District will welcome back small cohorts of special education students back on Tuesday based on guidelines released in January by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
“We’re continuing to work with our teachers union to bring additional cohorts of students back on campus sometime later,” Assistant Superintendent of Personnel Services Brett Neal.
The students will not return for a full day of instruction. Los Angeles County has not yet set guidelines for high school students to return.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Friday sent a letter to Gov. Newsom asking for the immediate reopening of schools, grades TK-12, in Los Angeles County.
“It has been 11 months since the state closed LA County schools, and during this time, we have witnessed a significant academic, social and emotional decline in our children and youth,” Barger said in a statement. “I am urging Governor Newsom to allow for the immediate reopening of schools to provide in-person learning, which is critical for the development of our school-age children.”
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and 67 other members of Congress sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to listen to the science and to encourage state and local leaders to reopen schools across California and the United States.
“We must reopen schools as soon as possible, and I don’t mean just one day a week as the Biden administration ridiculously proposed,” Garcia said in a statement. “We are depriving children of the education and support that they need. It is time for President Biden and Governor Newsom to listen to the science and open our schools and communities back up.”
