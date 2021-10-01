MARIPOSA, Calif. — Authorities say they are still investigating the mysterious deaths of a Northern California family and their dog who were found in a remote hiking area, but have so far determined their deaths were not caused by a gun or any other weapon, a lightning strike, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, cyanide exposure, illegal drugs, alcohol or suicide.
The bodies of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their one-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found on Aug. 17 on a hiking trail close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest.
A family friend had reported them missing.
The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that officials are working with toxicologists, environmental specialists, the FBI and other experts, but “the cause of death remains undetermined.”
While many toxicology reports have been completed, authorities are still waiting for a “few key results,” but there is no timeline for those, the department said.
(1) comment
Let's hope they find out what the cause was...Don't know why the FBI is investigating...?, I thought their specialty was going after the Democrats political opponents. Were these people friends of the Clintons..? (just trying to connect the dots)
