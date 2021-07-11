PASADENA — Quick work by Pasadena firefighters Saturday apparently saved the lives of two cats locked in a car during sweltering heat by their drunk owner, according to a Pasadena Fire Department spokeswoman.
Station 37 and a rescue ambulance responded to the medical emergency call, a fire department spokeswoman said.
Firefighters took the inebriated woman to a hospital, Derderian said. She told them that she couldn’t remember where she left her cats.
Firefighters managed to track down the woman’s car, and when they gained entry they found two black cats breathing heavily. Once they were rescued, they were given water and monitored until city animal control officers came to take them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.