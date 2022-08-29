GARY, Ind. (AP) — Retired Bishop Dale Melczek, who led Indiana’s Catholic Diocese of Gary for more than two decades, has died at age 83.
The diocese said Melczek died, Thursday, after going into hospice care following a recent severe stroke.
Melczek was a priest and auxiliary bishop in Detroit when Pope John Paul II appointed him as apostolic administrator for the Gary diocese, in 1992, and then its bishop, in 1996. Melczek led until 2014 the diocese that covers four counties in northwestern Indiana and its about 160,000 Catholics.
Current Gary Bishop Robert McClory called Melczek “a tireless servant and a compassionate pastor.”
Melczek oversaw the closing of several parishes because of declining membership during his tenure.
