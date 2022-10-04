PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will once again take up the issue of reducing catalytic converter thefts.
They will require recyclers who purchase the converters, or the metals from them, to keep records of the sellers and provide them to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s code enforcement officers to help track illegal sales.
The Council previously considered the topic, in August, in a draft ordinance that would enact penalties for possessing a stolen converter. However, the discussion of that ordinance led to instructing staff to return with an ordinance containing additional requirements on the sales of the goods.
Thefts of catalytic converters have been on the rise — in Palmdale and nationally — as the valuable metals inside may be recycled for a profit — as much as $200 to $1,200 in cash, according to the staff report.
In the time since the Council last considered the matter, state laws have bolstered existing regulations regarding catalytic converter sales to recyclers. Recyclers may purchase only from specified sellers, including auto dismantlers, auto repair dealers and the like, and they must record the seller’s identification, including a driver’s license number and a clear photo or video of the seller and make, model, year, license plate and vehicle identification number of the car from which the converter was removed.
This information must be made available to law enforcement or code enforcement upon request.
Additionally, payment for a catalytic converter sold to a recycler will not be made for 72 hours.
While these state laws answer many of the Council’s original concerns, the ordinance under consideration, Wednesday, will “shore up the opportunities that are left on the table,” interim city manager Ronda Perez said.
It requires anyone, other than a recycler, who is in possession of a catalytic converter to show documentation proving legal ownership.
“I think we can do a little better protecting the constituents out there” with the new ordinance, Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
The new possession rules will affect those with stolen catalytic converters who are trying to sell them locally, where they most likely will want to dispose of them, he said.
“They don’t want to be driving any further than they have to with stolen materials,” Hofbauer said.
The City Council meeting begins at 7 p.m., at City Hall, 38300 Sierra Highway.
