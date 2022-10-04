Catalytic converter

The Palmdale City Council will consider an ordinance, on Wednesday, to bolster efforts against catalytic converter theft, which is on the rise nationally and locally.

 Photo courtesy of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, will once again take up the issue of reducing catalytic converter thefts.

They will require recyclers who purchase the converters, or the metals from them, to keep records of the sellers and provide them to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the city’s code enforcement officers to help track illegal sales.

