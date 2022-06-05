Antelope Valley voters can go to the polls, on Tuesday, to vote in the statewide direct primary election.
The primary election includes candidates for voter-nominated offices for US Senate and US representatives and statewide office, including governor, lieutenant governor and state Assembly members. Los Angeles County voters will have sheriff and superior court judges on the ballot, plus local contests and ballot measures.
Under California’s “top two” primary system, in which all candidates appear on the same ballot, the top two vote-getters, regardless of their political party affiliation, advance to the Nov. 8 general election.
Vote centers are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today and Monday. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday.
Voters can save time when they vote in person by using the Poll Pass (https://isb.lavote.net/). The Poll Pass is an optional tool that allows voters to review and mark their selections before visiting a Vote Center, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar.
The safest way to participate in this election is to return the Vote by Mail ballot by mail (no postage required) to an Official Ballot Drop Box or at a Vote Center.
A full list and online map of Vote Center locations is available online at locator.lavote.gov. Visit https://www.lavote.gov to find an official Drop Box location.
The primary ballot includes Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s Measure H, the $400 million bond measure to build a new hospital that meets current earthquake standards to replace the 67-year-old Antelope Valley Medical Center.
Lancaster Deputy Mayor Angela Underwood Jacobs is one of three Republican candidates for lieutenant governor. The others are entrepreneur David Fennell and mental health worker Clint W. Saunders.
Current Lt. Gov. Democrat Eleni Kounalakis also faces a challenge from Democrats William Cavett “Skee” Saacke, a trial attorney, and businessman/engineer Jeffrey Highbear Morgan. No-party candidate David Hillberg, an aviation mechanic and actor, and Peace and Freedom candidate Mohammad Arif, a businessman, round out the lieutenant governor candidate list.
Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, will run for reelection in the new 27th Congressional District; he represents the 25th Congressional District. Garcia faces two Republican challengers: business owner David Rudnick and federal employees trainer Mark Pierce. Democrat Christy Smith, who lost to Garcia, in the November 2020 election, is one of three Democrats to challenge Garcia. The other two are Simi Valley City Council member Ruth Luevanos and small business owner Quaye Quartey.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, the House minority leader, will run for reelection in the new 20th Congressional District; he represents the 23th Congressional District. McCarthy faces four challengers: Republicans James Davis, an engineer/economist/author, and James Macauley, a retired accountant; and Democrats Ben Dewell, a Board director/meteorologist, and teacher Marisa Wood.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, will run for reelection in the new 34th District; he represents the 36th District. Lackey faces five challengers, including two Republicans. Assemblyman Thurston “Smitty” Smith, who represents the 33rd Assembly District, will challenge Lackey. Homeless solutions coordinator Paul Fournier is the other Republican candidate challenging Lackey.
Veterans advocate Roger LaPlante, who has no party preference, and Democrats Raj Kahlon, a real estate investor, and Rita Ramirez Dean a retired professor, are the other candidates for the 34th District seat.
Palmdale City Councilman Juan Carrillo will run for the new 39th Assembly District, which covers the east side of the Valley. Carrillo, a Democrat, faces fellow Democrats Steve Fox, an attorney, and Andrea Rosenthal, a housing affordability organizer. Only one Republican candidate will be on the primary ballot — Paul Andre Marsh, a community services liaison.
