Today is the last day to vote in the statewide direct primary election.
Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., today. The primary election includes candidates for voter-nominated offices for US Senate and US representatives and statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and state Assembly members.
Los Angeles County voters will have sheriff and superior court judges on the ballot, plus local contests and ballot measures.
All registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot. Those who have not returned their ballot or prefer to vote in person, can vote or return their ballot at one of the 23 vote centers in the Antelope Valley.
Los Angeles County voters can also drop off their ballots at any of the drop-box locations around the Antelope Valley.
Visit https://locator.lavote.net/locations/vbm/ to find a nearby drop-box site.
Voters can save time when they vote in person by using the Poll Pass (https://isb.lavote.net/). The Poll Pass is an optional tool that allows voters to review and mark their selections before visiting a vote center, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar.
Here is a list of vote centers in the Antelope Valley:
Acton
• High Desert School, multipurpose room, 3620 Antelope Woods Road
• Vasquez High School, gymnasium, 33630 Red Rover Mind Road
Lake Los Angeles
• Wilsona Elementary School, McPherson Hall, 41625 170th St. East
Lancaster
• AV Fair and Event Center, H.W. Hunter Pavilion, 2551 West Ave. H
• Endeavour Middle School, gymnasium, 43755 55th St. West
• George Lane Park, 5220 West Ave. L-8
• Irone Center, 446298 10th St. West
• Lancaster Library, Anna Davis Meeting Room, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
• Lancaster Marketplace, 44920 Valley Central Way
• Lutheran Church of the Master, Fellowship Hall, 725 E. Ave. J
• New Vista Middle School, gymnasium, 753 East Ave. K-2
• Park View Educational Complex, gymnasium, 44327 Fig Ave.
• Piute Middle School, gymnasium, 425 East Ave. H-11
Littlerock
• Livingstone Cathedral of Worship, Fellowship Hall, 37721 100th St. East
Palmdale
• Chimbole Cultural Center, Manzanita ballroom, 38350 Sierra Highway
• Hillview Middle School, gymnasium, 40525 Peonza Lane
• Marie Kerr Park, community building, 39700 30th St. West
• Mountain View Estates, clubhouse, 3255 East Ave. R
• Oak Tree Community Day School, kindergarten wing, 38136 35th St. East
• Palmdale Courthouse, Educator Resource Center, 38256 Sierra Highway
• Palmdale Elks Lodge 2027, meeting room, 2705 East Ave. Q.
Pearblossom
• Pearblossom Elementary School, rooms 4 and 5, 12828 East Ave. W
Quartz Hill
• George Lane County Park, Community Room, 5520 West Ave. L-8
Vote centers will follow the county’s Safe Election Plan, which aligns with the state’s “Election Administration Guidance under COVID-19, according to the registrar.
Those guidelines include:
• Voters who wish to vote in-person are strongly encouraged to wear a mask in the vote center.
• Masks and gloves will be available for voters if requested.
• Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry and exit of the vote center. Hand sanitizer will also be available at key stations during the voting process.
• Social distancing will be encouraged while waiting in line and throughout the check-in and voting process.
